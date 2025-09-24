AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam at NDTV Good Times to showcase immersive cultural experiences

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) From Oscar winner A.R. Rahman creating magic on the ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to renowned singer Sonu Nigam paying tribute to 100 years of Mohammed Rafi in Kashmir’s Dal Lake, a galaxy full of stars is all set to add sparkle to NDTV's new dimension, NDTV Good Times, a new platform for live concerts and immersive cultural experiences.

The channel has now extended into an exciting new dimension -- live concerts and immersive cultural experiences with the launch of NDTV Good Times.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: “NDTV has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and society. With NDTV Good Times, we take that commitment into the realm of live culture and experiences -- curating iconic performances that will not just entertain but also inspire, connect, and create lasting memories for audiences across India.”

NDTV Good Times will present artistes across multiple cities, curating evenings that promise to transcend performance and become true occasions of celebration.

Rahman will create magic at the sacred ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi, Sonu Nigam will honour 100 years of Mohammed Rafi with a spectacular tribute at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will bring their powerhouse music to audiences, while Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar will electrify with their energy.

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added: “Live experiences are the new heartbeat of culture globally -- and create deeply personal experiences. NDTV Good Times is about reimagining that heartbeat for India, bringing together the nation’s finest artistes in extraordinary settings, and ensuring that every performance becomes an occasion to remember.”

What sets this journey apart is NDTV’s distinctive strength, the vision to craft exceptional live experiences and the unrivalled reach to amplify them seamlessly across broadcast, digital, and social platforms. With a trusted ticketing partner like District already on board, NDTV Good Times will move beyond the realm of entertainment to reimagine experiences, making them unforgettable, unmissable, and unique.

--IANS

dc/dpb