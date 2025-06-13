Apoorva Mukhija on ‘The Traitors’: It’s rare space where I don’t have to pretend

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, who is starring in “The Traitors”, revealed that the reason she said yes to the Karan Johar-hosted reality show is because it is “one of those rare spaces” where she does “not have to pretend to be someone else.”

Apoorva told IANS: “I said yes to The Traitors because it’s one of those rare spaces where I do not have to pretend to be someone else and I can be me and Play a version of myself.”

The social media influencer said that she has “always been real” with her content, “and this show felt like an extension of that truth.”

She added: “It’s raw, unpredictable, and so full of heart just like life. I’m excited and a little nervous! For my cute little red flags to see me in this new light, on a big platform. But most of all, I hope they feel like it’s still me in a different setting.”

The show features names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.

In the show, identified as ‘innocents,’ players must find and eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, Karan Johar.

Collaborating with independent distributor All3Media International, Prime Video India brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors, produced by BBC Studios India Productions

The show premiered on June 12, “The Traitors” streams on Prime Video.

Talking about Apoorva, she has also worked in projects such as “Nadaaniyan”, “Baat Pakki” and “Who’s Your Gynac.”

--IANS

dc/