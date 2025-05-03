Apoorva Arora wraps up her project in Indore, visits Omkareshwar temple

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, has completed the shoot for her upcoming film in Indore, bringing an intensive 20-day schedule to a close.

The actress immersed herself fully into the role during the shoot, which took place at various locations across the city. While the production kept her busy, the actress also made time for a personal spiritual moment.

While the title, and the details of the project are under the wraps, during her stay, the actress paid a quiet visit to the Omkareshwar temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, reflecting her personal belief and connection with the divine.

Talking about her experience of shooting in Indore, the actress told IANS, “Shooting in Indore was truly an unforgettable experience, the energy of the city, the warmth of the people, and the rich cultural backdrop added so much to our journey. Though the 20-day schedule was intense and packed, every day brought its own adventure”.

She further mentioned, “A personal highlight for me was visiting the sacred Omkareshwar temple and Mahakaleshwar temple, it brought such calm amidst the chaos. Sharing this journey with Akashdeep Arora, who’s not just a brilliant co-actor but also a dear friend, made the entire experience even more special”.

Though details about the film remain under wraps, excitement is already building among her fans.This project is expected to showcase a new dimension of Apoorva’s acting abilities, following her recent success in projects like ‘Family Aaj Kal’.

Earlier, in January, Apoorva visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman ahead of the Republic Day. The iconic site, known as "Kala Pani", holds deep significance in India's struggle for independence.

Apoorva paid her respects to the countless freedom fighters who endured unimaginable hardships within the walls of the infamous prison. She explored the premises and spent time reflecting on the sacrifices made by India’s heroes.

