Aparshakti Khurana recalls the most memorable time from the 'Tere Piche' shoot

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Continuing his musical journey, Aparshakti Khurana released his latest single "Tere Piche", which also features Mahima Makwana.

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Talking about the track, Aparshakti said, "Tere Piche is a soulful love track that makes you feel the homely comfort of love, and the vulnerability of it. It is one of my dearest creations so far with Sakshi Ratti and Mir Desai! Tere Piche is a sweet mix of poetry and soothing music, a track with which you'd like you wind down the day with your loved one!."

Recalling the most memorable time from the journey of "Tere Piche", he shared, "The most memorable time during the two-day shoot in Goa was finishing the shoot and having dinner at Chef Kunal Kapur's restaurant, Pincode Bungalow. We had the best meal there. I think after a day full of hard work, when you go to have a good meal, it really makes you very satisfied as an artist or an individual."

When asked about his inspiration behind donning so many hats, Aparshakti named the legend Kishore Kumar.

"The kind of space that I'm in, including singing, hosting, acting, and trying to multitask as much as possible, I think it's apt to take Kishore Kumar sahab's name. He's been a true legend, and I also try to do all of it together in one day and make the best out of my creative abilities," he revealed.

Sharing the thought behind the song, Aparshakti added, "Each and ever song that I do, the thought is always to have good lyrics, a good story, a good writing piece which also carries a sense of innocence, simplicity, and organic writing attached to it. That's something that I love to do with my music, and Tere Piche is no different."

The lyrics of "Tere Piche" have been penned by Sakshi Ratti and Aparshakti Khurana. The EP also includes the songs "Gulaabi Asmaan" and "Aakhri Vaar".

--IANS

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