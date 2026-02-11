Aparshakti Khurana on 'ROOT': It's difficult to enact in a language that you don't think in

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his Tamil debut with "ROOT: Running Out Of Time".

Shedding light on what it was like to work in a language he is not too familiar with, Aparshakti shared that it is not easy to act in a language one does not think in.

Talking about his next, he said, “I saw the rushes of a web series that the film’s director Sooriyaprathap sir had made, and it looked promising. So, I decided to collaborate with him."

Reflecting on the difficulties he faced while working in a Kollywood drama, the 'Dangal' actor stated, "It's difficult to enact in a language that you are not thinking in.”

He revealed that he used to think in English, translate it, and then deliver the performance.

“It changes your impromptu behaviour and certain reflexes. Having said that, before hitting the floor, we did enough workshops to understand the language we are entering," Aparshakti explained.

He further opened up about the growing acceptance of cinema among viewers, irrespective of the language.

Elated about the blurring boundaries between industries and artistes working across languages, Aparshakti added, “We all stay in India, and when audiences have started accepting all sorts of languages and cinema, why shouldn't artistes from one world be cast in another? It's a lot of fun for the actor, writer, director, and audience to see what comes out of it. I'm looking forward to working in different languages."

He described working on 'ROOTS' as a "fine experience of filmmaking.".

"Before ROOT, there were a couple of Tamil scripts that came my way. However, the talks did not progress further. It's beautiful to be working with this amazing and talented cast and crew. We've made a film that all of us are very proud of. It's extremely different from what I've done so far. Now, I'm already reading another Tamil script," the 'Stree' actor added.

Written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, "ROOT" has Gautham Ram Karthik in a key role, along with Narain, Bhavya Trikha, Y Gee Mahendra, Pavni Reddy, Linga, and RJ Anandhi as part of the ensemble cast.

