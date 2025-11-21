AP Dhillon on ‘Hitmen’: Wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon has come out with a new track christened “Hitman” featuring Shinda Kahlon and said that he wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe.

The release follows the success of his recent collaboration ‘Thodi Si Daru’ with Shreya Ghoshal which showcased a softer melodic side of Dhillon.

Reflecting on the track, Dhillon said, “HITMEN is me having fun with a new energy. Shinda and I wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe that still feels true to my sound.”

In September, Dhillon announced his India Tour ‘One of One’ and said that India will always be the heart of his “inspiration and art.”

The tour marks his third run in India, which is set to kick off in December 2025. The tour will take place in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Talking about the tour back then, Dhillon said: “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour.”

“I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

Dhillon started his journey in music in 2019 with the track christened "Fake" with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. He then appeared on the video, and credited as producer, of the track "Faraar" by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

His single “Deadly” with producer Gminxr, entered the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, and peaked at number 11 in 2020. The song entered the top 5 on the UK Punjabi chart.

"Droptop" with Gurinder Gill was the singer’s next single. In 2020, he and Gurinder Gill appeared in "Excuses" by Intense, which peaked at number 3 on UK Asian and topped the UK Punjabi chart.

His song “Brown Munde” with Gurinder Gill, Gminxr, and Shinda Kahlon. Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani and Steel Banglez became a global track giving him instant fame.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team performed a live concert for the first time as part of the "Over The Top – The Takeover Tour" in major 6 cities in India. He was the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada with his hit song "Summer High".

--IANS

dc/