AP Dhillon debuts his latest track 'Thinking of You' on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon decided to debut his latest track "Thinking of You" on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where he appeared with the stand-up comic and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi.

AP Dhillon made his first-ever performance of his brand-new track, “Thinking of You”, on the popular show, turning the studio into a concert zone.

The episode was full of fun moments. Host Kapil Sharma hilariously pointed out that expensive mobile phones and wallets were stolen at AP Dillon's Delhi concert in December last year.

"AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the... aur log audience mein apna talent," Kapil was heard saying.

Replying to this with a witty one-liner, the rapper shared, "Jisne 6 lakh diye hain, poora toh karna hai (Whoever paid that much has to recover it somehow)."

For the unversed, after the Delhi concert of AP Dhillon's One of One India Tour in December last year, several attendees complained about stolen electronic gadgets.

According to reports, the crime branch caught four offenders and even recovered around 40 smartphones worth several lakhs of rupees.

Adding some more madness to the already fun episode, Bassi also delivered a deadpan zinger - “Dosti hui bhi nahi hai” - revealing that he DM’d AP Dillon on Instagram just a day before shooting the episode and got no reply. This was followed by a hilarious bromance roast session that left the audience in split.

We also saw Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as Bada Shaikh and Chota Shaikh, turning the chaos up several notches. Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja also went on to add his own quirky twist to “With You."

Furthermore, Shinda Kahlon brought his signature vibe to the stage, sealing the perfect music × comedy crossover.

"The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4" airs on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

