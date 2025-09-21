Anya Singh speaks up on importance of firmly standing the ground in the world of art

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Anya Singh, who essays the role of a talent manager in the recently released streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has spoken up on the importance of an artiste standing their ground in front of the pressures from different facets of filmmaking.

The actress spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotional run of the show, and cited the example of the Yash Raj Films head-honcho Aditya Chopra, who stood his ground with his debut film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ as it broke many prevalent norms of Hindi back in time.

She told IANS, “‘DDLJ’ was made only because Aditya Chopra stood his ground and made what his vision was. I truly and sincerely believe, and all my co-actors have that belief, in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ that you have never seen anything like this, at least on Indian OTT platforms. And this is the reason for that, because Aryan Khan, I won't call it stubbornness, but it was his vision, his writing, his characters, and he really stuck by what he wanted to make”.

She further mentioned, “I remember, there was a scene where I went and I told him, listen, ‘I think it's a bit much’. And he was like, ‘But that's the character’. So he always thought from the point of view of the character, as to why someone is saying something, doing something, even if he knows that people will have opinions, people will say things, and today people have very strong opinions”.

“But he's just saying, no, this is my world and this is how it will go. And that's why all of us just followed blindly, because there's so much faith”, she added.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is available to stream on Netflix.

