Anushka Sen’s healthy ‘Ramen’ recipe looks easy & droolworthy

Mumbai Sep 10 (IANS) Actress and social media influencer Anushka Sen is not just a fine actress or influencer but is equally an impeccable cook.

The actress who has always been extremely active on her social media, today, on the 10th of September, took to her social media to share an end-to-end video of her making vegetable ramen. The actress revealed that ramen with extra mushrooms is her favourite snack. While making the entire recipe from scratch,

Anushka was, in the voiceover, heard saying, “Welcome to Sen Kitchen Diaries, we are back! Today we are making ramen, and I love ramen, by the way. We will take ramen and put it in hot water, then we will take veggies – whatever you want, you can take. I have just taken some red capsicum, carrot, and broccoli. Then we take some olive oil and sauté all the veggies, and in 5 to 7 minutes it will be ready. Meanwhile, we are going to take another pan, and we will make the base of ramen, so we will just take some olive oil, soy sauce and garlic, and look at that, the sauce is ready. We are going to add everything. I love mushrooms, so I am going to add that. Now just add the noodles to the veggies and mix it up. I have added the noodles, and it's ready to try! This is super healthy and super delicious; I love it! You can recreate it and let me know in the comments what I should cook next. Have a great day! Bye!”

Anushka Sen always gives her fans a fun sneak peek into her life. Going by the same, the actress a few days ago took to her social media account to share a video of herself making a healthy avocado toast. Fans had flooded to her comments section in thanking the actress for her lip-smacking recipes. Sen enjoys 39.5 million followers on Instagram and boasts of some quality investments in real estate. The actress had recently bought a plush apartment in one of the most upbeat areas of Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, the Bong girl kickstarted her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zed TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli' and further went on to essay the role of young Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'. Anushka was also seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Her most iconic role was that of freedom fighter Manikarnika in the historical drama ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

