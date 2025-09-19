Anushka Kaushik says her role in ‘Avyaan’ challenged her like never before

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Anushka Kaushik has opened up about her latest role in the upcoming film “Avyaan,” revealing that it challenged her in ways she hadn’t anticipated.

The actress shared that the character pushed her acting abilities and helped her explore new dimensions of performance, making the project a deeply enriching experience. Speaking about her role, Anushka shared, “Working on Avyaan has been a deeply fulfilling experience. This character challenged me in ways I hadn’t imagined, and I feel grateful to be part of a story that not only entertains but also inspires. Standing alongside these young girls, who represent the future, reminded me why stories like this need to be told we all have the strength within us to rise above challenges.”

Kaushik will be seen playing a strong and inspiring character in the movie. The makers recently shared an image featuring Kaushik with a group of young girls dressed in martial arts uniforms by the riverside. The image reflects the film’s central themes of resilience, strength, and collective courage.

The first-look poster of “Avyaan” was recently unveiled on social media, showcasing a stunning golden-hued riverside at dusk. The imagery sets the stage for a story of spiritual and emotional exploration, with Anushka Kaushik at the center. The film promises to resonate with audiences drawn to narratives of empowerment, resilience, and personal transformation.

“Avyaan,” shot across the sacred ghats and hidden alleys of Varanasi, is set to release soon. The film pays tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Hindu culture.

Anushka had previously revealed that working on the film became a profoundly spiritual experience, leaving a lasting impression on her both personally and professionally.

Speaking about her experience, Anushka shared, “Becoming a part of Avyaan has been nothing short of a spiritual experience for me. The script instantly moved me, there’s something so grounding and profound about the way it connects everyday moments with deeper philosophical truths. Shooting in Varanasi, amidst its energy and devotion, was incredibly humbling. I'm honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates the richness of our culture with so much honesty and heart.”

