Anurag Kashyap reveals how the title ‘Nishaanchi’ was coined

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has talked about how “Nishaanchi” was christened and revealed that the movie was initially called “Babloo Nishaanchi.”

Anurag said that the film’s initial title was different before it was finally changed to Nishaanchi.

The filmmaker shared, “Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named.”

Babloo and Dabloo are the names of Aaishvary’s characters of twin brothers, while Rinku is the name of Vedika Pinto’s character.

The story follows Babloo’s passionate love for Rinku, which takes a turbulent turn with Dabloo’s entry, sparking conflict and drama. Director Anurag Kashyap had also recently revealed that working on Nishaanchi made him feel like he had returned to his original storytelling roots, reviving the raw essence of his filmmaking style.

The film brings to the screens a fresh pairing of Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. The film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles.

Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.

The film is set to release in theatres on September 19.

Talking about Kashyap, he along with Guneet Monga Kapoor have been roped in as executive producers and presenters for “The Fable”, which is christened as “Jugnuma” in Hindi, and is set to release theatrically across India on September 12.

Directed by Raam Reddy, the film is set against the backdrop of the late 1980s Indian Himalayas, the film follows Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees scattered throughout his sprawling fruit orchard estate.

As fires continue to break out despite his efforts to prevent them, Dev begins to see himself and his family in a new light.

