Anurag Kashyap on Viineet Kumar Singh: He is my pillar, I go to him without hesitation

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap has lauded his friend and actor Viineet Kumar Singh. On Sunday, Anurag took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from his recent directorial featuring the actor as a wrestler.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about his friendship with the actor. He wrote, “This is a special appreciation post for a person who is so special in my life, I have probably done more films with him than anyone. He has never questioned me whenever I called him to do something for me. In the last 16 years he has done whatever I asked him to do for me. Never thinking about the task I give him or the length of the role”.

He further mentioned, “The most understanding and the most hardworking actor and human I know. He is my brother and he is the finest actor we have in this country today. You just can not ignore him. His faith in me and his faith in himself. His lack of seeking validation when I don’t put him in my trailer or keep him hidden. He is just not part of my films but also my life. He is my pillar that I go to him without hesitation. Thank you @vineet_ksofficial for playing Zabardast in Nishaanchi. I love you and I owe you so much. He is a son to my father and my family more than anyone. I just want to tell the world how special you’re to me. Here is to us now and to the future and more that we will do together”.

Anurag and Viineet share a long creative association that significantly shaped Singh’s career. The actor initially collaborated with Kashyap during auditions and smaller roles, but their bond deepened when Kashyap mentored him in developing ‘Mukkabaaz’. The film, produced and directed by Kashyap, gave Singh his breakout role as a struggling boxer, earning critical acclaim for his raw and committed performance.

The two also worked on Kashyap’s iconic hit ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

