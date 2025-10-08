Anupamaa fame Vidushi Tiwari on losing voice: "Lungs & throat were collapsing, it was getting difficult to breath"

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Vidushi Tiwari, who portrayed Ishani in the Star Plus show "Anupamaa, has officially stepped down from the series owing to serious health conditions.

The actress took to her social media account to share a heartfelt message with her followers revealing the physical and emotional struggles she faced over the last two months and her decision to prioritise her well-being.

Sharing a note on her social media account, she wrote, "Hey all!! Hope you all are well!! I know I’ve been MIA. The Last two months were anything but easy. Physically, mentally, and emotionally, it was a very Difficult & dark place; my lungs & throat were collapsing, I lost my voice, and with each day it was getting difficult to breathe, & therefore it was important for me to Prioritise Myself again." She elaborated that it was now getting better. "I am doing much better currently; I’ve got my voice back, my health is much, much better, and the treatment is far from over, but I’m healing."

Vidushi added that she has quit her show Anupamaa. "With that said, I would like to announce that I’ve decided to step down from my role in ANUPAMAA. ISHANI is so special to me. Exactly a year ago this journey was started. A part of her will always be mine. Her Ishu baby era ends with me, but a new chapter for her will begin just as amazing, and I wish you all will love her just as much." She also mentioned that her entire team has been warm and cooperative. "Everyone at DKP has been super supportive and cooperative and said, 'I couldn’t have asked for better creatives, casts & crew!!' Here’s to a new journey!! Lots of love, VT," she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Vidushi joined Anupama about a year ago and assumed the role of Ishani, affectionately known as Ishu Baby, a character loved by the audience for her innocence and emotional warmth.

Her performance added depth to the family dynamics portrayed in the show, and her exit marks the end of a memorable chapter for fans. Talking about "Anupamaa, the show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, premiered in 2020 and continues to be one of television's most-watched series. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of "Anupamaa, a devoted homemaker who redefines her identity after personal struggles and societal challenges. Through its central character, "Anupamaa" has become a beacon of women's empowerment, portraying resilience, independence and emotional strength. Rupali Ganguly's powerful portrayal has been widely praised for bringing authenticity and inspiration to millions of viewers across the country.

The show has been running successfully for five years and continues to dominate the TRP charts. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, the cast also included Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsha Sharma, Alpana Buch, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, among others. Over the years, several actors have exited the show, including Paras Karnawat, who initially portrayed the character of Samar, and Anagha Bhosale, who portrayed the character of Nandini.

Despite these changes, Anupama remains one of the most popular shows on TV. Rupali, often regarded as the blue-eyed girl of Rajan Shahi's production house, shares a special camaraderie with the younger co-stars, a bond that fans often witness through her behind-the-scenes posts filled with laughter and warmth that she shares on her social media account.

Beyond her on-screen persona, Rupali is also well-known for her compassion towards animals, particularly the Indy dogs on the set of Anupama, who are lovingly cared for by the entire set and Rupali herself. The entire team provides them with proper food and rest in areas arranged for them.

