Anupama Solanki talks about her sudden exit from ‘Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subha’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Television Actress Anupama Solanki has talked about her character Sudha’s sudden exit from the show ‘Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subha’ and said that she felt very low after knowing about it because she had signed a one-year contract.

Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “My track will end in the next two days. When the production head told me, ‘Anupama, your character will end in 4–5 days,’ I felt very low because I had signed a one-year contract.”

The actress added: “The audience had accepted Sudha so warmly, so I was mentally prepared to be around at least till December 2025. Feeling low was natural, but this phase has also taught me the importance of detachment.”

For Anupama, Sudha wasn’t just another role as it was the first time she was connected to a character.

“This was the first time in my career that I was emotionally connected to a character. I could feel her journey. But as actors, we also need to prepare ourselves because these days, Indian TV shows sometimes wrap up or change tracks suddenly—even within just three months. So I am slowly training myself mentally for such realities.”

The actress also credited her co-star Arya Babbar for being a strong support system during this phase.

She revealed, “Arya told me not to worry and that I would get my next show soon. He even appreciated my acting in front of the entire unit. For me, it was a huge thing—an actor like Arya Babbar praising my work openly.”

“He is the biggest pillar of the show, and his words encouraged me a lot. Honestly, in today’s competitive industry, very few people go out of their way to praise someone, so I value it immensely.”

Speaking about the sudden wrap-up of tracks in television, Anupama said she believes every actor deserves to know why a character is ending, especially if the response is good.

”I understand channels have their compulsions—sometimes a new show needs to be promoted, sometimes TRPs and time slots are reshuffled. Recently, Zee TV shut down Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, and our show’s slot was also changed. I respect those decisions, but at least actors should be given clarity.”

“I was genuinely shocked when I saw the audience’s response. The very next day after one of my key episodes aired, my Instagram was flooded with edits of Sudha’s entry scenes. It went viral overnight. That kind of love stays with you forever. I’m sure those who watched Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subha will always remember Sudha.”

--IANS

dc/