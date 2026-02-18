Anupama Parameswaran's look as Keerthi in 'Crazy Kalyanam' released

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS)The makers of director Badrappa Gajula's upcoming entertainer, 'Crazy Kalyanam', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Wednesday released the first look poster of the actress on the occasion of her birthday and disclosed that she plays a character called Keerthi in the film.

Arrow Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of Anupama Parameswaran and greet her a happy birthday.

The production house wrote, "Team #CrazyKalyanam wishes the super talented @anupamaparameswaran96, a very Happy Birthday.Introducing her as ‘Keerthi’ from Crazy Kalyanam. Her Wedding is a pompous celebration of Chaos and Comedy, Stay tuned. An @arrowcinemas Production No:2."

The film's producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy too took to his Instagram page to pen a birthday wish for the actress. He wrote, "Celebrating the ever-graceful Anupama Parameswaran on her special day as we continue the vibrant journey of 'Crazy Kalyanam', Arrow Cinemas’ second production."

He further said, "On set today, the energy was extra special as we marked her birthday with warmth and gratitude—not just for the occasion, but for the dedication, charm, and emotional depth she brings to every frame. Anupama’s presence lights up the screen, and working alongside the immensely talented Tarun Bhascker, Naresh, and Akhil, she adds a beautiful spark that makes each scene truly come alive."

The producer went on to say that under the passionate direction of Badhrappa Gajula and supported by an incredible cast and crew, 'Crazy Kalyanam' was shaping into a wholesome entertainer filled with heart and celebration.

"Here’s wishing Anupama a year filled with happiness, success, and many more magical performances. Happy Birthday!," he wrote.

For the unaware, shooting for the film, which will be an out-and-out entertainer, is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The film marks Badrappa Gajula's debut as a director in the Telugu film industry.

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj Uddemari in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a quality technical team.

Cinematography for the film is by Shyam Dupati while music for the film is being scored by Suresh Bobbili. The film, which has been written by director Badrappa Gajula himself, has screenplay by Srinivasa Ravindra. Art direction for the film is by Sai Kadhira. The film is being co-directed by Srinivasa Dora.

Editing for the film is by Shravan Katikaneni and costumes have been designed by Gayathri Devi. While dances in the film are to be choreographed by Eshwar Penti, the action sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Dragon Prakash.

