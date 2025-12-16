Anupam Kher’s cancelled flight leads him to Kashi Vishwanath darshan

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher described his unexpected visit to Varanasi as nothing short of divine timing after his flight to Khajuraho was cancelled, giving him the opportunity to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Anupam took to Instagram to share a video in which he spoke about a small detour in his plans caused by a cancelled flight.

In the video, Anupam was heard saying in Hindi: “See, my luck is so good today. I was going from Hyderabad to Khajuraho, but the flight got cancelled. So, today I have come to Kashi Vishwanath Dham to pray. And today is a Monday. Today is Banna Ekadashi and I have come here.”

The actor said the atmosphere was very positive.

A person asked Anupam about his visit to Kashi, to which he replied: “Yes, I felt very good. See, it was God's will. He wanted to invite me for his darshan today. So, he cancelled my flight. So, I got to eat good food here. Upadhyayji is my friend. I got to meet him as well. And I got a chance to visit Baba Kashi Vishwanath's temple as well.”

He then spoke about his connection with Kashi and said: “(It’s) very old. Every Indian has a very old connection with Kashi. Whether he is an Indian or not. This city is amazing. The energy of this city is amazing. As soon as you come here, you feel very energetic.”

In the caption section, Anupam wrote in Hindi: “Kal Khajuraho ki flight cancel hui! Achha hua! Varanasi mein Baba ne bulana tha. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir ja ke Prabhu ke darshan hue. Ekadashi bhi thi! Aur Somwaar bhi! (Yesterday, my flight to Khajuraho got canceled! And that turned out to be a blessing! Baba had called me to Varanasi. I visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and had darshan of the Lord. It was Ekadashi too! And a Monday as well!)

He added: “Dil aur aatma dono se Prabhu se samvaad kiya! Jo Prabhu ki kripa se mil raha hai, uske liye Mahadev ka dhanyavaad diya. Aap sab logon ke liye bhi prarthana ki. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Baba Vishwanath! Jai Baba Bholenath! Om Namah Shivaya! (Connected with the Lord with both heart and soul! Grateful to Mahadev for all the blessings I am receiving. Prayed for all of you as well.Har Har Mahadev.Jai Baba Vishwanath! Jai Baba Bholenath! Om Namah Shivaya!)"

--IANS

dc/