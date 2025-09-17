Anupam Kher to PM Modi: You’ve become a role model for youth, middle-aged people, and the elderly

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartfelt video for India’s iconic leader and said that he has become a role model for youth, middle-aged people, and the elderly.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the Prime Minister. In the clip, he said: “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today is your 75th birthday. I would like to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion. May you live a long life and always be healthy. This is my prayer to God.”

Anupam recalled that he knew the leader since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“I came to meet you in that office. You met me very happily. After that, I wanted to do a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I invited you and you came to watch the film with all the ministers and other people,” Anupam said in Hindi in the video.

Anupam shared that he found his personality to be unique.

“I found your personality to be unique. I am from the field of emotions. I feel proud that I can easily understand emotions. You have been leading the country for the last 11-12 years. You have led the country for the last 11-12 years.”

Heaping praise on PM Modi and his leadership, Anupam said: “You have become a role model for the youth, middle-aged people, and the elderly. The way you have taken care of yourself is very inspiring. I have never found you tired. I have never found you tired.”

“You have given me a lot of respect in foreign countries. You have given Indians many reasons to be proud of India. You boost everyone’s morale… You are a true politician. I have not written all these things, I am just saying what is coming to my mind. We are so lucky to have a Prime Minister like you.”

“On your birthday, I pray to God that you will lead our country for a long time, for many years, guide us and give us some success. I really feel very inspired by you as a person, as a Prime Minister, as a Marg Darshak, so on your 75th birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I wish you a very, very happy and healthy birthday. Happy birthday, Jai Hind.”

In the caption section, Anupam wrote in Hindi, which translates to: “Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and many congratulations! May the Almighty bless you with a long and healthy life! May you continue to lead the nation with the same generosity, determination, efficiency, focus, and selfless spirit for many years to come.”

Anupam said that his mother Dulari “is also sending you lots of love!”

“She even said that I should arrange a call with you for her! In the absence of your own mother, she wishes to bless you as hers! Mothers are so innocent! Once again, #HappyBirthday #Modiji! Wishing you a long and healthy Prime Ministership! Jai Hind!”

--IANS

dc/