Anupam Kher talks about how acting demands inner strength, not just appearance

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher says that acting is not just about the exterior portrayal of a character, but also about bringing a deep inner calmness and strength to the role.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself getting into character for his Canadian film “Calorie”, which is all set for its first official screening at the Calgary International Film Festival, which is taking place from September 18 - September 28.

Reflecting on his recent work in the Canadian film Calorie, Anupam said, “As an actor in certain roles, it is not just the exterior that matters. One has to connect with the character from within, bringing a certain inner calmness and strength. That’s what I focused on while working for Calorie.”

“ @caloriethefilm is having it’s first official screening at the prestigious @ciffcalgary! I am sorry I am not personally present but my best wishes are always with the whole team! Jai Ho! #Canadian #Film,” he added.

Based on a real life tragedy, Calorie follows a family living under the weight of a traumatic past while grappling to find their way back home to one another.

The film follows an intergenerational story of Monika, a Sikh-Canadian who must come to terms with a tragedy that she has kept secret from her two teenage daughters as she struggles to maintain her relationship with them.

In the hopes of setting things right, she sends Alia, her calorie-obsessed 13-year-old, and her 17-year-old Simi, to stay with relatives in Amritsar for the summer, and to give her time to take on her own demons.

Monika has been haunted by memories of her mother who was killed in the 1985 Air India bombing when she was a teenager. When Monika finally joins her daughters in India, she receives a cold welcome from the girls who feel abandoned by her.

