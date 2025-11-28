Anupam Kher shells fitness goals at 70: 'Falling is better that never trying'

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Aside from being a phenomenal actor, Anupam Kher is also a fitness inspiration for many, even at 70.

Shelling some more fitness goals, Kher took to his Instagram handle and uploaded some photos from his latest gym session.

The veteran actor was seen posing against various gym equipment, such as a treadmill and stacked up dumbbells.

Motivating everyone to never give up, Kher captioned the post, "The one who falls and gets up is stronger than the one who never tried.“ Jai Bajrang Bali! (Red heart, Smiling Face with Sunglasses and bicep emojis) #ShapeUp #NeverGiveUp #InnerStrength. (sic)"

This is not the first time that Kher has left the netizens awestruck with his dedication towards fitness.

In October, he took to his IG and posted a picture of himself at the gym. The image had the 70-year-old actor flaunting his toned and muscular back while doing a weighted pull-down workout.

“You can be a #PosterBoy even at seventy!!! Because you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” #PosterBoy #NoPhotoShop #GoForIt #BobMarley,” Kher captioned the post.

Kher was recently at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Addressing the IFFI masterclass, he called Hollywood icon Robert De Niro his best friend.

Kher, who wrote papers on “Mean Streets” and “Taxi Driver” during his student years, got the opportunity to work with De Niro in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook”.

According to a report in Variety.com, De Niro initially resisted the presence of Kher's character in an important scene in the movie, but Kher eventually offered his perspective, at the risk of losing both the role and the chance to act alongside De Niro.

However, the risk paid off, and later that night, De Niro commended Kher for his performance while offering him a drink in his van.

“Because I was truthful and not worried about being unpopular with the unit. Today, I can claim that Mr. Robert De Niro is one of my best friends," Kher shared.

--IANS

pm/