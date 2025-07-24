Anupam Kher: Shah Rukh Khan is brilliant at improvisation

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Remember the iconic line "O Pochi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola" from the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Veteran actor Anupam Kher revealed that the line was improvised on the spot by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom he said is “brilliant at improvisation.”

Talking about playing a cool dad in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Anupam told IANS: “The cool dad (portrayal) is my tribute to my father. My father was exactly like this. All the names you mentioned in that list of characters—they're all my father.”

Anupam shared that his father was his “best friend.”

Asked how did “O Pochi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola” happen?

Pat came the reply by Anupam: “On the spot!”

He recalled: “I told Shah Rukh, “Let’s do something that people will remember.” So, I think that’s how we came up with it. And Shah Rukh is so brilliant at improvisation. He’s always ready to try things out and explore different ideas.”

Anupam agrees that the line became a cult hit.

“It became kind of a cult thing—O Pochi… It’s very special. Some things just stick with you, and they become important. We did a lot of things like this with our father.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a musical romance film written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends.

Raj tries to win over Simran's family so the couple can marry, but Simran's father has long since promised her hand to his friend's son.

Talking about Anupam, his latest film is “Tanvi The Great”, which revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

