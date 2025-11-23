Anupam Kher runs into Sai Pallavi, calls her 'real, affectionate, spontaneous'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher ran into Southern beauty Sai Pallavi during the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Kher shared that during their brief encounter, he found Sai Pallavi to be real, affectionate, spontaneous, and courteous.

He took to social media and posted a happy photo posing with the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actress.

Wishing the talented actress for her future endeavors, Kher captioned the post, "SPECIAL ENCOUNTER: I was delighted to run into beautiful @saipallavi.senthamarai at @iffigoa. In our brief meeting she came across as real, affectionate, spontaneous & courteous!! That she is extremely talented actress, I know! Wishing her good luck for all her forthcoming ventures! Jai Ho! (Smiling face with heart-eyes and flower emoji) #Actors #Encounters (sic)."

Sai Pallavi's "Amaran", co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, was selected as the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Kamal Haasan, who has backed "Amaran" shared a post that read, "Extremely delighted to share that #Amaran has been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award under the International Competition and will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Grateful to the jury and congratulations to all fellow nominees. @IFFIGoa @nfdcindia @MIB_India A Film By @Rajkumar_KP Kudos Team - @Siva_Kartikeyan, @Sai_Pallavi92, @gvprakash, #Mahendran, and the entire teams at @RKFI and @turmericmediaTM (sic)."

"Amaran" is based on the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The movie revolves around Indhu (Played by Sai Pallavi), who is on her way to receive the Ashoka Chakra award on behalf of her late husband Mukund (Played by Sivakarthikeyan), surrounded by the memories of Mukund's life and career.

