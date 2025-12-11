Anupam Kher reveals why mother Dulari was upset and scolded him

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, took to social media to reveal why his mother, Dulari, was upset with him and ended up scolding him.

The actor posted the clip with his trademark humour, giving a glimpse into their warm and candid mother-son bond. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher posted a video where he is seen sitting with his mother and brother Raju Kher. In the video, the actor is heard asking his mother, “Mother, what happened? I’ve come to meet you.”

Dulari, still upset, questions him, “Why didn’t you come to meet me? Earlier, you used to come at night and call me.”

Anupam gently explains that he wasn’t in Mumbai and repeats that he truly doesn’t understand what she is upset about.

Sharing this clip, the Tanvi the Great actor wrote in the caption, “Mom's injury is healing. But the mother's scolding continues! Actually, as long as mother scolds, it means, “Everything is Normal! Brother has stopped wearing Nikkar because of the cold! And the moustache is blackened. The rest of the same story which is in almost every house in India! Enjoy! Hail the mother goddess! #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest.” (sic)

Anupam often shares videos of his hilarious banter with his mother, giving a glimpse into their heartwarming bond. A few days ago, Anupam Kher had posted a heartfelt video of his mother, who had recently been injured but tried to hide it from him. In his emotional post, he praised her strength and expressed gratitude to family members, especially Raju’s wife Reema, for caring for her with so much love.

Anupam Kher penned an emotional note in Hindi that read, “Maa ko chot lagee hai. Achi khaasi chot lagi hai. Mujhase chhupaane ki koshish ki gayi par Delhi se vaapas lautane par main achaanak Raju ke yahaan pahuncha aur chot dikhaee di!! (Mom was hurt. She was hurt badly. I tried to hide it, but when I returned from Delhi, I suddenly went to Raju's place and showed him the injury).”

On the work front, the 70-year-old actor was last seen in Tanvi The Great” which also starred Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser and Iain Glen.

--IANS

ps/