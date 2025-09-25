Anupam Kher reveals he was once replaced by Sanjeev Kumar while reflecting on career setbacks

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about a challenging moment early in his career when he was replaced by Sanjeev Kumar in a film role.

Sharing his journey of perseverance, Kher, while speaking exclusively to IANS, revealed how he fought for his opportunities and turned setbacks into milestones, building a remarkable four-decade-long career in cinema. When asked what personal inspiration he drew from his film ‘Tanvi the Great’, Anupam shared that life tested him multiple times—early on, he was fully prepared for a role in “Saaransh” but was replaced by Sanjeev Kumar. He emphasized that it was his determination and insistence, particularly with director Mahesh Bhatt, that allowed him to eventually succeed.

Anupam told IANS, “Life has tested me many times. For example, before Saaransh, I was prepared for the role but was replaced by Sanjeev Kumar. Had I not fought for my chance with Mahesh Bhatt, I would not be here today. It happened in many films, even with Yash Chopra’s Lamhe. In the first three weeks, Choli Ke Peeche didn’t work. But in my forty-year career, every success story has come with struggles.”

“I think audiences were also craving a strong love story, and Mohit Suri, who earlier made Aashiqui, brought that magic back. The songs were wonderful. But distributors and exhibitors often focus only on one successful film, leaving others behind. Still, that is life. Lakhs of people come to this city, each with their own destiny. Only a few get opportunities,” the veteran actor added.

Furthermore, revealing the reason behind the re-release of his film ‘Tanvi the Great’, Anupam stated, “I believe in second chances. Life should always offer another opportunity. For example, in Indian services like the IAS and IPS, or even in Vikrant Massey’s recent film, we see how important it is to get multiple chances. Similarly, we have made a good product. If it was not successful the first time, we are releasing it again in a limited way on the twenty-sixth. It will be released in only about twenty cities. Before it reaches OTT, I feel it is important to give it another try. I am very excited because this second chance came within two months. That itself reflects the spirit of the film—hope. We saw a ray of sunshine, and I believe we must make the most of every opportunity that comes our way.”

“Tanvi the Great,” directed by Anupam Kher, is all set for a theatrical re-release on September 26, 2025, just two months after its original release on July 18, 2025.

--IANS