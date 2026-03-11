Anupam Kher pens letter to his 16-year-old self, says 'he'll always remain ‘Bittoo from Shimla'

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, penned an emotional note that he addressed to his 16-year-old self.

Read More

Reflecting on his life journey and reminding himself that despite immense success, global recognition and decades of applause, Anupam mentioned that will always remain the same little “Bittoo from Shimla”.

Sharing the note on his social media account, the actor looked back at his journey from a small-town boy with big dreams to one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

He wrote, ““LETTER TO MY 16YEAR OLD SELF!

Dear 16-Year-Old Me (Bittu),

Looking at you in this photograph, I see a young boy from Shimla with big dreams in his eyes… and a lot of uncertainty in his heart.”

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor added, “You don’t know it yet, but life is going to take you on an extraordinary journey. From the quiet hills of Shimla to stages, studios, and screens across the world. You will meet thousands of people, play hundreds of characters, experience applause, criticism, success, failure, and moments that will test your courage.”

Kher further wrote, “But let me tell you something that will make you smile.

After all these years… I am still you.

The same small-town boy who believed that “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.””

The actor continued, “The same boy who never allowed circumstances to define his dreams.

The same boy who laughed loudly, felt deeply and refused to give up.”

Anupam further wrote that no matter how much the world change around him he always carried the spirit of his 16 year old self.

“Yes, the world will change around you. Your name will travel farther than you ever imagined. But the most important thing you will carry with you is the spirit of that boy (Bittu) from Shimla — Curious, Hopeful, Stubborn and full of GRATITUDE.”

He further shared, “You will fall many times. But every fall will teach you how to stand TALLER. One day you will even call yourself “a SUCCESS STORY of FAILURES.

And you will mean it. So THANK YOU for DREAMING WITHOUT PERMISSION, for BELIEVING without PROOF, for WORKING without GUARANTEES.”

He added, “Thank you for your INNOCENCE, your COURAGE, and your RELENTLESS HOPE. Because of you, I am still walking this journey with excitement at the age of 70+ !! Feeling like life is only at the INTERVAL POINT!”

He further wrote, “Stay exactly the way you are dearest. The world will try to CHANGE you.

But your greatest victory will be remaining YOURSELF! With love, pride, and gratitude,

You…. Bittu, (now known as ANUPAM)

Just a little older,

but still the boy from Shimla.

#LetterToMy16YearOldSelf #Courage #Original #Bittu”

Talking about Anupam Kher, the actor has enjoyed a remarkable journey in Indian cinema spanning over more than four decades.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, where his powerful portrayal of an elderly man grieving the loss of his son won widespread acclaim. Anupam was just 28 years when he essayed the character of a 60 plus year-old man.

Over the years, Kher has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and Special 26 among many others.

The actor recently turned 70 on the 7th of March.

–IANS

rd/