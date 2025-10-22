Anupam Kher on always breaking the stereotype: 'It is about taking risks'

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is someone who believes in breaking the stereotype. He does not believe in fitting into a mould set by society to make itself comfortable with mediocrity.

From playing a 65-year-old man at just 28 to trying his hand in Hollywood, to writing books on life and not acting, Kher has definitely made some unconventional choices along the way.

Reflecting on his unique journey, the 'Tanvi the Great' maker penned, "We always accept the way world wants us to be and live! They will try to pull you down to be able to deal with their mediocrity! It makes them feel comfortable! Strangely I have always tried to break that mould! Whether playing a 65year old man when I was just 28 in my first film #Saaransh! Or breaking the myth of type casing in Hindi cinema! Or acting in English language films even though I am from Hindi medium background! Or writing books on life and not on acting! And these choices have nothing to do with being rich or poor. It is about thinking of yourself as different but no less (sic)."

Kher pointed out that it is all about having the ability to take risks and being prepared for the surprises life has a way of throwing at you.

Kher dropped a video of himself driving on his official IG with the "Life Is a Highway" track by Rascal Flatts in the background.

Expressing his surprise at driving in Switzerland, his first international driving experience, he concluded, "It is about taking risks. It is about being ready to fall but getting up again and again! So in this context this video is about me driving in #Switzerland. I never thought I could ever drive internationally! ( I don’t drive) But I DID! Smoothly! It was a very empowering feeling! So do try out things which you think you can’t. Because ज़िंदगी ना मिलेगी दोबारा! Also because KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI!"

--IANS

pm/