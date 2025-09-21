Anupam Kher meets Gen Z star Ahaan Panday: ‘No generation gap here’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is lauding the star of Gen Z, Ahaan Panday. On Sunday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with the ‘Saiyaara’ star, and told his followers that there isn’t any generation gap between them.

In the picture, the two actors were all smiles as they posed for the camera. While The senior actor was dressed in formals, and rounded off his look with a blazer, Ahaan kept it casual with his choice of a hoodie.

Anupam also penned a long note in the caption, as he extended a warm welcome to the young actor. He wrote, “NO GENERATION GAP HERE! Welcome #AhaanPandey to this wonderful jungle of creativity, fun, success, failure, blood rush, excitements, disappointments, joy rides, awards, rewards and lots of ups and downs. May you have a long long innings in this magical world of madness called cinema! Jai Ho! #Saiyara #Actor (sic)”.

Ahaan made his debut opposite Aneet Padda in the blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’. The film witnessed a terrific opening collecting INR 21.5 crore in India. ‘Saiyaara’ has done to this generation what ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ did to the millenials or ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ did to Generation X with its debutants.

Earlier, Mohit Suri, who has helmed ‘Saiyaara’, had shared that owing to the film’s success, he has not been able to give time to his family. His evenings were spent tracking the numbers, occupancy and the footfall in theatre for the evening shows of his film. Naturally, his wife, actress Udita Goswami has some complaints about him being superbusy. But, he said that it’s a nice feeling to have. ‘Saiyaara’ is now available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/