Anupam Kher dedicates first song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ to Indian Armed Forces

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to release the first song from his upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he spoke about the song and its essence. The actor shared that the song is an ode to the Indian armed forces. The film’s OST features 8 songs.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “FIRST SONG AND FIRST SCREENING OF TANVI THE GREAT: Today we will share the first song of our film with you. I'm pretty sure you'll love this song! This song is beautifully written by @kausarmunir ji. And @mmkeeravaani G has made its tune in his magical style (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “This song is humbly dedicated to our #IndianArmedForces! You will love it! And today before the release of the film in India is our first screening for new cadets and officers of #NationalDefenceAcademy (NDA)! Our team is extremely excited about both the things! Send us your Love, Best Wishes and Blessings! #TanviTheGreat is a film from India - for the world! Hail India! #FirstSongOut”.

Earlier, the actor recollected the time when he introduced actor Vinay Pathak to the Kashmiri cuisine during the shooting of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, an earlier story which was published by IANS. Walking down the memory lane, Anupam shared how it all happened.

He earlier told IANS, “I introduced Vinay to Kashmiri food, and he said, ‘Kashmiri food is like this?’ I said, ‘Yes’. I introduced the cuisine to him, and I was very happy. Because he thought it must be something else. I read a lot about it recently that Vinay Pathak spoke about the incident. It was just somebody introducing me to Japanese food, a long time back”. He further mentioned, “The richness of Kashmiri food is that there is no tomato, no onion and no garlic in it. And yet it is the tastiest cuisine. But that way India is a very rich country in terms of food. After every 500 km, you get new food. Gujarati, Marathi and different kinds of thaalis”.

