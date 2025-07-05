Anupam Bhattacharya calls being a part of War 2 'a different kind of validation'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Anupam Bhattacharya will be seen as a navy commander in Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited drama "War 2".

Shedding light on the kind of impact the film had on his career, Anupam called it a "different kind of validation".

He shared that being a part of Yash Raj film can reshape people's perception towards you. “It changes your market positioning and opens doors for better prospects—both within YRF and in the larger industry. It's a different kind of validation, and I’m hopeful this will lead to more exciting work," he acknowledged.

Recalling a grand celebration on the set of "War 2" during Diwali 2024, Anupam remembered, “I shot on Diwali day in 2024, and the celebrations after we wrapped for the day were incredibly special.” He added that he found something extremely fulfilling and auspicious about the experience.

“That moment—working on such a big project and then celebrating Diwali with the team—really stayed with me," he added.

Anupam further revealed that he found the greatest joy in being a part of this cinematic universe, irrespective of the size of his character. He added that in a cinematic universe like this, every character ends up contributing to the larger experience for the audience.

"No role feels redundant. Even the smallest parts have their significance, and often, they’re the ones that people unexpectedly remember. It feels gratifying to be part of something that big, where your presence adds to the mythos of the universe,” Anupam concluded.

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, " War 2" will feature 'RRR' actor Jr NTR as the prime antagonist, with Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

The sequel will carry forward the impeccable journey of agent Kabir Dhaliwal (playe by Hrithik), who has to combat a new threat to the nation in the form of rogue agent Kabir (Jr NTR).

"War 2" is expected to reach the theatres on August 14, this year.

--IANS

pm/