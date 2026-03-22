Anubhuti Kashyap shares how absence of sensationalism makes a story grounded and real

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Director Anubhuti Kashyap, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming movie ‘Accused’, has shared that once sensationalism is removed from a narrative, it becomes far more easier for her to dig her claws and tell the story, the way she intends to.

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The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared a story sans any kind of sensationalism is easy to approach realistically.

When asked if removing the sensationalization part of it makes it easier to explore different layers of the character, she told IANS, “It definitely does, because, you know, then you can approach the story in a far more complex way, far more realistic way than they are”.

She further mentioned, “That's how it mirrors real life, real relationships in a truer way, far truer way than you would probably do if you were to highly dramatize or sensationalize certain narratives. So yeah, it does add to it”.

Earlier, Anubhuti Kashyap had shared how the story came into being. The director said that one of the biggest factors that drive the story forward is how the the accusations of the sexual harassment on the lead character affect the relationship with her queer partner.

‘Accused’ follows the story of a woman, who has been alleged to have sexually harassed a victim. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.

She earlier IANS, “The core idea for the film came from Netflix about building a story around a woman accused of sexual harassment and that was just the base of it all. So everything else, we started to research and we were very surprised to find there are so many such cases where a woman has been accused of sexual harassment, including in India”.

‘Accused’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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