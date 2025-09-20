Anubhav Sinha shares a leaf from Parisian history in new picture

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Anubhav Sinha, who is known for ‘Mulk’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Bheed’ and others, is giving lessons in history.

The filmmaker recently took to his Instagram, and shared a picture clicked in Paris, the capital of France. The picture shows the Eiffel Tower in the background. The shot seems to be from the Pont Alexandre III / Place de la Concorde area, as the ornate lamp posts can be seen in the picture. The “TAXIS” sign and the round red road sign (no entry) are also standard Paris street signs.

He also penned a note in the caption, and spoke about the rich culture, heritage and the history of Paris.

He wrote, “This whole city is a museum. It saw many wars, it saw so much hate, many kings, movements, revolutions, and so much violence, my God. And then so much art, so much music, so much craft, so much cinema, so many paintings”.

“If you see history, then at the end, peace, love and art will win. Violence and hatred always lose. Long live. Keep on loving. Keep creating”, he added.

Paris has stood as a center of history, culture, and art for centuries. It was founded in the 3rd century BC by the Parisii tribe, and became a prominent city under Roman rule. The French Revolution of 1789, sparked in Paris, overthrew monarchy and reshaped the contours of modern democracy, while the 1830 and 1848 revolutions reinforced its role as a cradle of political upheaval.

During World War II, Paris was occupied by Nazi Germany from 1940 to 1944 before liberation, a moment etched in global memory. Artistically, Paris fostered Impressionism, Surrealism, and Modernism, with icons like Monet, Picasso, and Dalí shaping its artistic legacy. Its cultural landmarks include the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and the Eiffel Tower.

The city also became synonymous with cafe culture, haute couture, and intellectual life, drawing writers, philosophers, and filmmakers. Today, it remains a living mosaic of revolutionary history, wartime resilience, and creative brilliance.

--IANS

aa/