Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 2011 superhero drama "Ra.One" has completed 14 years of release on Sunday.

Marking the milestone, Sinha treated the netizens with some behind-the-scene photos from the shoot of the film. The photos featured the director with the protagonist Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot.

Sharing what it was like working on "Ra.One", the filmmaker penned a caption in Hindi that read, "Some days of this film are so incredible that looking at the photo makes me feel what happened to me. (sic)."

With SRK in a dual role and Arjun Rampal as the antagonist, the cast further includes Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Verma, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil, and Satish Shah in supporting roles, along with others.

Backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie talks about what happens when a video game antagonist escapes into the real world to track down the player who almost defeated him. This player is the son of the game's deceased creator, and ends up bringing the game's protagonist into the real world to protect himself and his mother from the antagonist.

Earlier this month, Sinha announced a tour in an attempt to understand the difference between demand and supply in cinema.

The 'Thappad' maker uploaded a video on social media where he shared that he wishes to talk to cinema enthusiasts, and understand what is leading to the gaping difference between the demand and supply curve in cinema.

"I have been thinking for a long time that for the last few years, for the last 3-4 years, every Friday when movies are released we, the Hindi film industry, especially in Mumbai which is known as Bollywood a new theory is being formed that now this type of action will work or now love story will work or this movie was made because of this or this movie was not made. Because of this The communication gap between the filmmakers, directors, producers, actors and audience is the most unprecedented in current times," Sinha said.

--IANS

pm/