Anshumaan Pushkar talks about working with his ‘favourite actor' Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who will be seen sharing screen space with National Award-winning star Rajkummar Rao in “Maalik”, has talked about working with the actor and said that working with him was a great learning experience.

Talking about Rajkummar, Anshumaan said, "Raj is among my favourite actors whose work I have followed very closely and working with him was a very great learning and exciting experience. On set he is that mentor kind of good friend who makes your life easy every time.”

Tagging Rajkummar as a “bankable” star, his co-star added: “He is a bankable star actor for the industry but his work ethics, his commitment and the way he keeps him on set and mixes with his co-actors is really admirable."

Anshumaan recalled an incident from the set that left a lasting impact on him.

"He provides that environment that as a co-actor I can approach him. For example, it was a tricky situation in a particular scene and I was in full confusion but he made sure that not only he stands on cues with his full intensity but later he comforted me by saying you played exactly what was needed."

He shared that every now and then on set they would share thoughts on the acting process.

“And I must tell you getting those ideas from an actor like Raj bhai who has immense command on his craft pushed me to dig deeper as an actor and made me better in a good way and for that I’ll be always thankful to him."

Talking about the film, which is directed by Pulkit, the film will have former Miss World Manushi Chillar will be seen romancing Rajkummar for the first time. The film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is slated for a theatrical release on July 11 this year.

--IANS

dc/