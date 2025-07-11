Anshumaan Pushkar talks about doing action with Rajkummar Rao in ‘Maalik’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who is seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the gangster drama Maalik, has talked about doing action with the National Award-winning actor.

Anshumaan shared, "This was the first time I did such intense action, and let me tell you, apart from a few small injuries here and there, I had a blast! Whether it was close fistfights, jumping off rooftops, escaping blasts, or high-speed car chases, I lived every moment of it."

For Anshumaan, this role has been a childhood dream fulfilled.

He added: "I’ve grown up watching and being a huge fan of this kind of cinema, where every action sequence gives you an adrenaline rush and keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

“Of course, all proper precautions and safety measures were in place, but doing action is always tricky — one small mistake can lead to disaster. Still, you can’t let go of the excitement it brings.”

Anshumaan remembers a comment from Rajkummar said: "I remember one particularly intense action shoot day when Raj bhai came to me smiling and said, ‘Bachpan wali dhishoom- dhishoom fights ka aaj faayda mila hai.’”

“And one more thing, my knowledge of handling guns has definitely improved."

Talking about the film, which is directed by Pulkit, the film will have former Miss World Manushi Chillar will be seen romancing Rajkummar for the first time. The film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" released on July 11.

Ahead of the release on July 9, Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy through a social media post.

The two actors shared a joint post on their official Instagram accounts that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar."

Talking about Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story. The two ultimately fell for one another while shooting for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights".

In October 2021, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa and the couple finally got married in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

--IANS

dc/