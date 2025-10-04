Anshula Kapoor weaves late mother Mona Kapoor’s blessing “Rab Rakha” into bridal choli

Mumbai, Oct 4, IANS The Kapoor family had recently gathered together for the 'Gor Dhana' ceremony of their daughter Anshula Kapoor.

On her most special day, Anshula Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, during the most important moments of her life. After she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, Anshula ensured her mother's presence was felt in a special way by weaving her most used words, 'Rab Rakha', into her bridal choli.

The phrase was something that Mona Kapoor would often say to bless her children. Sharing a post on her social media, Anshula wrote, 'She always said Rab Rakha, so I've carried it with me in this new chapter, stitched gently on my back, tucked safely in my heart, a reminder that she's still here, still watching, still my forever protector, my Ma.' Thank you, Arpita Mehta, for making sure these weren't just words on fabric but feelings woven into every thread, a promise, a prayer, a piece of her with me."

For the uninitiated, Mona Kapoor, the first wife of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, passed away in March 2012 at the age of 48 after battling multiple organ failure following a long struggle with cancer. Her death was a major loss to both her children, Anshula and actor Arjun Kapoor. At the time, Arjun was only a few days away from making his Bollywood debut with "Ishaqzaade".

The siblings have often spoken about how the difficult period was, recalling their mother's resilience and the struggles she faced, particularly after her separation from Boney Kapoor.

For her engagement, Anshula also honoured her mother by placing a framed photograph of Mona Kapoor with her children on a chair, draped with one of her sarees, surrounded by flowers.

The set-up carried a symbolic presence of their mother at the celebration. By incorporating the words 'Rab Rakha' into her wedding attire, Anshula decided to carry forward her mother's blessings into a new chapter of her life.

–IANS

rd/