Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi & Khushi for being her 'soft place to land'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor thanked her half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for being her 'soft place to land' during her recently held Ghor Dhana ceremony.

The bride-to-be dropped a video on her IG of Janhvi tying a Paranda to her hair, while Khushi assisted her in the process.

Expressing her delight at the presence of Janhvi and Khushi on her special day, Anshula penned a sweet note saying, "Didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it. The kind that doesn’t need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says “we’ve got you”. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart..(sic)"

"My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort. Thank you for being my soft place to land, always. ILY my @janhvikapoor @khushikapoor (white heart emoji)," she added.

Anshula added the "Tenu Sang Rakhna" track from Alia Bhatt's "Jigra" in the backdrop, signifying a close sibling bond.

For the unaware, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

Boney got teary-eyed during daughter Anshula's engagement to Rohan Thakkar. During the ceremony, the producer lovingly kissed her hand, reflecting his pride and affection as Anshula embarked on a new journey.

He took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos featuring him with his daughter during the Gor Dhana.

One of the monochrome pics had Boney planting a kiss on Anshula’s hand, followed by a click of the producer sharing a warm hug with his daughter.

Siblings Janhvi, Khushi, and Arjun also appeared in some of the clicks.

“My darling daughter blessed to have you in our lives.” Boney Kapoor had previously written, “My precious daughter found a precious son in law for me love you my bachha all my blessings and happiness to you both forever," Boney penned the caption.

--IANS

pm/