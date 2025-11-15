Anshula Kapoor says 'Life with you is saras' as she wishes fiance Rohan Thakkar a happy birthday

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor wished a happy birthday to her 'safe place' fiancé Rohan Thakkar.

Anshula took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a video of some unseen moments of the lovebirds.

Calling Rohan her biggest cheerleader, 'The Traitors' contestant expressed her admiration using the following words, "You’re my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, my partner for food, life, and everything in between. The one who loves me with a quiet certainty that’s changed everything (sic)."

"You celebrate my highs like your own, hold my lows without hesitation, never let me feel “too much,” and you see me with a clarity I never knew I needed," Anshula added.

Wishing her to-be-husband on his special day, she shared, "Happy birthday my Ro (red heart emoji) Life with you is saras @rohanthakkar1511 (heart hands and face blowing a Kiss emojis)."

For those who do not know, Anshula got engaged to Rohan in an intimate ceremony on October 2 at her father Boney Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

The entire Kapoor clan had come together to celebrate the Gor Dhana ceremony.

Anshula, Boney, Arjun, and other members of the Kapoor family dropped numerous glimpses from the engagement on social media.

Posting sneak peeks from the festivities on her Insta, Anshula penned a heartfelt note, describing her Ghor Dhana ceremony as “a fairy tale come true.”

"Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane," she penned.

Anshula and Rohan matched on a dating app back in 2022 and ended up talking the entire night. After three years of dating, Rohan popped the big question in New York.

