Anshula Kapoor calls her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor called her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true".

She used social media to pen a heartfelt note for her late mother, Mona Kapoor, saying that her engagement was everything she dreamed it to be".

Describing the little details, such as her mother's favourite flowers, Rajnigandha, to a wall of memories, to the movies she and her mother used to watch together, which made the day simply perfect, Anshula wrote on her IG, "Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane. (sic)"

Anshula shared that she could feel her mother's presence amidst all the laughter and chaos.

"Love was everywhere that night, Ma - in the laughter, in the chaos, in the hugs that felt like home. You were there in spirit, in scent, in every corner that felt safe. Forever my calm, forever my Ma. (white heart emoji)," she added.

"A heartfelt thank you to the most incredibly wonderful team at @threeentertainment for making every detail feel so personal, for turning memories into moments and dreams into something we could touch. @aashh.anand , You made magic, and I’ll always remember that," the post concluded.

Anshula got engaged to Rohan Thakkar during the Gor Dhana ceremony on October 2.

The Kapoor family came together for the close-knit gathering held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the couple's close family and friends, including Arjun’s cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, along with others.

--IANS

pm/