Anshul Garg says his signature moustache is part of his Rajasthani identity

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Producer Anshul Garg, whose maiden film production “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” has turned into a box-office goldmine, says his signature moustache is more than just a style statement and shared that it’s a proud reflection of his Rajasthani roots.

Anshul, who has backed chartbusters such as “Dheeme Dheeme”, “Goa Beach”, “Mud Mud Ke”, “Aidan Na Nach” and “Coffee”, sports a royal handlebar moustache impeccably groomed and elegantly curled upwards at the ends.

Talking about the interesting moustache, Anshul told IANS: “I was born in Dholpur. I am originally from Rajasthan. In my childhood, I have seen people having really thick and big moustaches. And we are forgetting our culture. We are moving ahead. We are becoming modern. We are following the Western culture.”

The producer said that he wanted to keep it because it keeps him rooted to Rajasthan.

“So, I wanted to keep this moustache, which brings back my state — Rajasthan. Whenever I travel, people always, say, “What is this moustache?” So, I want to take my culture with me.”

“I make international music. I meet international artists. I go out and meet people. So, they get to know that this is a Rajasthani moustache… it’s a thing in India, it’s a place in India. So, that’s what I am carrying.”

Before entering the music industry, Garg operated a restaurant in Delhi that he established in 2015. He crossed paths with pop singer and Neha Kakkar's brother, Tony Kakkar, at an event, which led to the inception of the record label Desi Music Factory (DMF). Their debut track was Akhiyaan, featuring Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Bohemia.

Talking about his maiden production, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

