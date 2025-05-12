Another NTR enters Tollywood; Naidu conveys best wishes

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Another NTR entered Tollywood as the fourth-generation actor from the NTR family made his debut on Monday.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR), who shares his name with his legendary great-grandfather, made a foray into Telugu cinema with the unveiling of the first look in a film directed by YVS Chowdary.

The young actor is the grandson of late actor Nandamuri Harikrishna and son of late film producer Nandamuri Janakiram. He is the nephew of popular actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram.

Puja programme of the movie was held on Monday, which was attended by his great aunts G. Lokeswari, Daggubati Purandeswari and Naara Bhuvaneswari.

Bhuvaneswari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, gave the Mahurat clap.

“From overcoming the profound loss of his father at a young age to blossoming as a shining star in our family, Tarak has filled our hearts with pride. Today marks a special milestone as my grandnephew, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, embarks on his cinematic journey with the unveiling of his first look. May he honor the Nandamuri legacy. Wishing him success!,” Bhuvaneswari posted on ‘X’.

Chandrababu Naidu, son-in-law of legendary NTR, also congratulated his grandnephew on his debut.

“Warm wishes to Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, son of late Shri Janakiram Garu, as he marks his entry into cinema. Wishing him great success as the first look of his debut film is unveiled today,” wrote Naidu.

Naidu’s son and Andhra Pradesh state minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated the new NTR.

“Filled with pride and emotion as we witness the debut of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, son of late Janakiram garu and great-grandson of the legend Sri NTR garu. As NTR’s grandson myself, I feel deeply moved to see the legacy continue to shine through Tarak. I wish him immense success and strength. The Nandamuri flame burns brighter with him,” posted Lokesh.

Jr NTR, one of the top actors of Tollywood, had expressed his best wishes for the debutant in October last year.

“All the best on the first of many steps Ram. The world of cinema will offer you countless moments to cherish… Wishing you nothing but success! With the Love and blessings of your great grandfather NTR garu, grandfather Harikrishna garu and father Janakiram anna, I’m sure you’ll reach great heights. Shine on My Boy!!!,” the actor had posted.

Legendary actor NTR had entered politics in 1982 by floating Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The thespian had created a record of sorts by storming to power within nine months of the party’s launch. He served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh between 1983 and 1989 and again in 1994-95. He died in 1996 at the age of 72.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, one of the seven sons of NTR, is also a popular actor of Tollywood.

--IANS

ms/rad