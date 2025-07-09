Anoop Jalota calls for respect towards all Indian languages amid Hindi-Marathi debate

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Addressing the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate, veteran singer Anoop Jalota urged people to embrace linguistic diversity.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Jalota stressed the importance of giving due respect to Hindi as the nation’s mother tongue. He said that every language spoken in India holds significance and deserves appreciation. The singer shared, “See, every language is very important in our country. And we like Marathi very much. I also sing in Marathi. Hindi is the mother tongue of our country. So, we have to speak it everywhere. But if we know other languages, it is good for everyone. Learn other languages and speak them. And speak your mother tongue Hindi.”

Anoop Jalota’s statement comes at a time when Maharashtra is facing tensions over a growing language dispute between Hindi and Marathi speakers. The controversy began after members of the political party MNS were accused of using forceful tactics against individuals who refused to speak in Marathi, leading to growing tension in the state.

Recently, singer Udit Narayan addressed the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language controversy and acknowledged the importance of respecting the local language and culture. At the same time, he emphasized the need to value and respect all languages spoken across India.

He told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra, and it is my 'Karma bhoomi' (workplace). So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray have recently voiced their opposition to the proposal of including Hindi as a third language in Marathi-medium and other government schools. This reaction comes after the Maharashtra government recently suggested making Hindi an optional third language in state-run educational institutions.

--IANS

ps/