Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain throw a mini surprise birthday party for Zaid Darbar

Mumbai Oct 24, IANS Ankita shared a video of the celebration on her social media account, offering a glimpse of the surprise moment that left Zaid smiling.

In the clip, the birthday boy was dressed casually in a white sweatshirt, patterned green pants, and a black cap and was seen being led to the cake table by Vicky Jain. Vicky was seen covering Zaid's eyes to surprise him.

The room was seen filled with laughter as the birthday boy walked towards the table decorated with candles, flowers, and a chocolate cake topped with lit candles. Another moment shows Ankita and Zaid sharing a warm hug while the guests cheered on. The story tag posted by Ankita read "ZAID" with multiple hearts and a star emoticon.

Zaid Darbar, who is married to actress Gauahar Khan, shares a close bond with Ankita and Vicky. Interestingly, Gauahar had also worked with Vicky Jain in the web show "Fauji 2". Ankita and Vicky, known for their vibrant social circle, are often seen hosting parties for their industry friends. Recently, the duo hosted a grand Diwali bash, attended by several well-known faces from the television industry. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were also spotted walking hand in hand at the event, greeting Ankita and Vicky warmly.

Earlier today, Gauahar Khan had shared a beautiful note for Zaid on his birthday. She wrote on her social media account, “A walk in the park, a walk on the beach, a walk through the mountains, everything and more that I wished for to experience this beautiful walk of life with my birthday boy, my Jaanu, @zaid_darbar, Alhamdulillah, it’s exactly what I got.”

She further wrote, “Thank you for bringing the calm and assurance in my chaotic work life; thank you for giving me two beautiful baby boys; thank you for being the best travel companion ever; and thank you for being an amazing dad to Zehaan and now Farwaan. Thank you for making my family your own; thank you for being your honest, loyal, hard-working self."

"May Allah bless you at every step of life. You have the biggest heart I know, being the most thoughtful and caring towards one and all. I looove your Sohail Khan dance moves… best ever, even though you eye my Gucci perfume. #insidejoke I forgive you. I love you sooooo much. Happy birthday, meri jaan. Allahumma baarik lahu. #neverseenbeforefootage”

–IANS

