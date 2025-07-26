Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain on the 'Namak in their relationship during Laughter Chef 2

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Popular television couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, entertained the audience not just with their culinary skills but also with their comic timing during the second season of the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chef".

While interacting exclusively with IANS, the couple was asked, "During the show, did anyone run out of 'masala' or was there ever less “namak” in your relationship?"

Speaking to IANS, Vicky said that Masala might’ve finished for someone else — but in their relationship, there has always been plenty of spice.

Ankita pitched in, saying, "That spice is what makes us entertaining!"

Shedding further light on their ultimate recipe for entertainment, the lovebirds revealed who added more “mirch” on set of "Laughter Chef 2". — Ankita with her cooking or Vicky with his jokes?

While Ankita believes it was Vicky’s jokes, Vicky said it was Ankita's “mirch” though.

Ankita and Vicky further disclosed what made them say yes to the second season of "Laughter Chef".

Ankita revealed that initially, they both refused to do the show. "We didn't think we could do it again," she said.

Vicky added that, remembering their relationship with Colors, they couldn’t say no to them.

"And thank God we didn’t refuse. If we had, and then watched the show later, we would’ve regretted it so much," Ankita said.

Vicky added, "A lot of people actually did say no — and we thank them now!"

To this, Ankita reacted, saying, "Yes, many times over! Because their no led to our yes, and this amazing experience."

Talking about how much their cooking skills have improved after the show, Ankita shared, "Honestly? We learned everything there and forgot everything there."

Vicky stated, "Maybe we’ll find out when we do our next cooking show".

"We only cook when Laughter Chef is on. Otherwise, I have zero interest in cooking," she added.

Vicky revealed that the situation is the same for him. "Whatever I learn is only because of the pressure during the show," he concluded.

