Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain grateful for Laughter Chef 2 journey: 'We gained an extended family'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Ahead of the grand finale of the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chef 2", Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain penned a gratitude note for a fulfilling journey.

The couple dropped a video on their Instagram handle where Vicky can be heard thanking Colors for making them a part of the show, while Ankita revealed that she is going to miss "Laughter Chef" as it has given her an extended family.

Showing their gratitude to the audience for showering the show with love, they penned, "This one’s a long one, and it’s coming from both of us...Firstly, a big thank you to all the audience who loved and appreciated the show so much. Your love has been felt and it truly keeps us going."

Thanking Colors for giving them an extended family in the form of fellow contestants, host Bharti Singh and judge Harpal Singh Sokhi, they added, "Secondly, thank you thank you @colorstv and Sheetal Mam for giving us an extended family we didn’t even know we needed..

Ali, Karan, Nia, Kash, Reem, Sudeshji, Krushna, Abhishek, Sam, Elvish, Rubi, Rahul, Jannat and last but never ever the least Bharti & Harpal ji… uff what a madly beautiful team we’ve been. Only we know how much fun, chaos, and love we’ve shared on and off camera.."

"To all the amazing people behind the camera ; Gurpreet, Poonam, Vankush, Deepika, the entire creative team, Colors team, Optimystix team, Vipul sir thank you for being our guiding light through it all. We really hope we shined bright together…" they shared, giving a shoutout to the technical team.

Ankita and Vicky revealed that "Laughter Chef" is not just a show for them but has become a therapy- something they needed at this point in life.

With Bharti Singh as host and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as judge, the second season of the show features Ankita, Vicky, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya as contestants.

The grand finale episode of "Laughter Chef 2" will air on Color’s TV on Sunday.

