Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain conduct pooja on Mahashivratri, say ‘Shiva Parvati showed that live exists'

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain performed an elaborate puja on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 15 this year, where the actress highlighted how ‘Shiva and Parvati showed that love exists’.

Read More

The two were seen offering prayers together in a traditional ceremony at their residence in Mumbai.

Sharing glimpses from the rituals on her social media account, Ankita posted a series of pictures and wrote,“Read this quote somewhere:‘When the one you prayed for becomes the one you pray with…’And honestly, that’s exactly how the universe made us happen..

Forever grateful to the Almighty, to faith, and to divine timing..Have faith. Wait for your turn..Har Har Mahadev

Because love exists… because Shiva & Parvati showed us#HappyMahaShivRatri

#AnVi.”

In the images shared by Ankita, she is seen dressed in a red silk saree with golden motifs. Pairing it with traditional jewellery, sindoor and red bangles, Ankita looked stunning. Vicky opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a red stole draped around his shoulders. The couple was seen offering prayers with all their heart and seated before a decorated altar adorned with flowers and multiple small Shivling idols. In other frames, Ankita and Vicky were seen performing rituals under the guidance of a priest.

Ankita later also shared a story that read, “About last night.. with my shiva jyotirlinga,” giving another glimpse of the devotional evening.

The Mahashivratri pooja performed by the power couple seems to have been detailed and traditional, with floral decorations in yellow and orange hues.

Earlier, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, Ankita had subtly hinted that she along with Vicky was all set to announce something special on Maha Shivratri. However, the announcement is yet to be made.

--IANS

rd/