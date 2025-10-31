Ankita Lokhande spends a spiritual day out in Mumbai with family and BFF Sandeep Singh

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media account to share pictures straight from her “temple hopping” in Mumbai.

The actress, who is spiritual, was seen at Mumbai’s iconic temples – Bablunath, Mahalskhmi, and Siddhivinayak.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Ankita wrote, “Today was truly special.

At 6 a.m., we began our day with gratitude — visiting Mumbadevi, Babulnath, Mahalakshmi, and Siddhivinayak. It wasn’t about asking for anything but simply saying thank you — for everything that has happened, everything that’s happening, and everything that’s yet to come.”

Thanking her friend Sandeep Singh, who is also the co-producer of Ankita’s upcoming movie Chandni Bar, she wrote, “I and Sandeep have been friends for years, and when we look back, we realise how beautifully life has aligned us with the right people, the right moments, and the right energy. These four divine powers — the protectors of Mumbai — have truly given us a place and purpose here. They say, “Until Mumbadevi accepts you, Mumbai doesn’t.” And today, I felt that acceptance deep in my heart.” The actress was accompanied by her mother, friend Sandeep Singh and other friends. The actress was seen praying to the divine in her pictures. For the uninitiated, Sandeep has known Ankita Lokhande from the times of her relationship with the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress' husband, Vicky Jain, was seen missing on the trip. She wrote, “We missed you, Vicky!!

Gratitude, grace, and good people — that’s what life is all about.

The actress is extremely spiritual and is often seen following her husband’s Jain culture. The actress, every year without fail, performs Ganesh Sthapana at her home every year on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Along with husband Vicky Jain, Ankita celebrates the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and welcomes Bappa home with a lot of love and warmth.

This year, her house saw Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Krishna Abishek and others on the occasion of Ganapati. The actress and her husband were seen welcoming each guest with all humility and love.

