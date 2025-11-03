Ankita Lokhande says 'Miss You' as she remembers her late father on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande remembered her late father on his birth anniversary on Monday.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to her Insta and dropped a heartwarming video of some precious moments of the father and daughter duo.

Praying for her father's peace, Ankita penned a heartfelt note on social media that read, "To my Papa… up above the world so high, blessing us with his light and shine (sparkle emoji) On his birthday today, we pray for his peace and feel his love in every little thing around us..He may not be here with us, but he lives in our hearts, in our memories, and in everything we do..(sic)."

Ankita further shared how AI can help photos come alive, bringing back some fond memories with loved ones.

She added, "In this world of AI and moments coming to life through pictures, it still feels unreal but seeing him smile again, even in an edit, touches the soul.."

Revealing that she misses her father every single day, Ankita further shared, "We miss him every day, Our Papa, My papa..He will always be our strength, our reason, and our forever blessing (white heart emoji) #happybirthday."

She further added the "Papa Meri Jaan" song from "Animal" in the backdrop.

Ankita's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away at the age of 68 on August 12 in Mumbai.

After her dad left for the heavenly abode, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant poured her heart out in an emotional post.

"Hello daddy I can’t describe you in words but I want to say that I have never seen such strong , energetic and adorable person in my life.. I got to know about u more when u left us .. everyone who came to see u they were just just just praising you like how u used to send good morning messages to them everyday, how u used to call people or video call them when u missed them .. u kept every relationship with everyone so alive .. and now I know why I’m also like this it’s because of u my paa," Ankita penned.

--IANS

pm/