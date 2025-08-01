Ankita Lokhande reveals why she has a ‘double reason to smile’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) As it’s her mother Vandana and husband Vicky Jain’s birthday, actress Ankita Lokhande said she has a “double reason to smile”.

Ankita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture featuring her mother and husband from their wedding day.

For the caption, she wrote: “Double reason to smile today!”

Ankita then wished the two people “who hold the most special corners” of her heart.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to the two people who hold the most special corners of my heart my mumma and my Vicky - So grateful for both of you today and always,” said Ankita.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the two got married in December 2021 in a grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. The couple later participated in “Bigg Boss 17,” hosted by Salman Khan, where their turbulent journey on the reality show grabbed widespread attention and made headlines.

The actress was recently seen in the culinary comedy reality show, "Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 2", where she is paired with her husband Vicky Jain.

The show also featured Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh, along with judge Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Elvish and Karan emerged as the winners of the second season.

As the show concluded, Ankita and Vicky penned a gratitude note for a fulfilling journey.

The couple dropped a video on their Instagram handle where Vicky could be heard thanking the channel for making them a part of the show, while Ankita said that she is going to miss "Laughter Chef" as it has given her an extended family.

Their note read: ‘"This one’s a long one, and it’s coming from both of us...Firstly, a big thank you to all the audience who loved and appreciated the show so much. Your love has been felt and it truly keeps us going."

The note further read: "Secondly, thank you thank you @colorstv and Sheetal Mam for giving us an extended family we didn’t even know we needed..

Ali, Karan, Nia, Kash, Reem, Sudeshji, Krushna, Abhishek, Sam, Elvish, Rubi, Rahul, Jannat and last but never ever the least Bharti & Harpal ji… uff what a madly beautiful team we’ve been. Only we know how much fun, chaos, and love we’ve shared on and off camera.."

--IANS

dc/