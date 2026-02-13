Ankita Lokhande reveals she loves dressing up with 'Sajna' Vikas Jain: He completes me

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande revealed that she loves dressing up with her "Sajna" Vikas Jain.

She uploaded a couple of photographs from their latest photo session on Instagram, in which Ankita looked stunning in a heavily embellished orange lehenga. Her ethnic look was completed with a complementary choker, matching earrings, and bangles.

Flaunting her orange-toned makeup, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress half-tied her hair with braids. Ankita further channeled her inner bride with sindoor and mangalsutra.

Accompanying his better half, Vikas posed in a black sherwani with a white print.

Claiming that they complete each other, Ankita wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Sajna & Sajni… all dressed up & still flirting There’s something about us…We love dressing up. We belong to each other. We fight for each other. We stay for each other. He completes me & I complete him (sic)."

Towards the end of the post, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant shared that they are more excited about Mahashivratri than Valentine's Day, hinting at an exciting announcement on the auspicious occasion.

"And honestly… more than Valentine’s Day, we’re waiting for Mahashivratri because… #waitforit (sic)," the post concluded.

The speculations of Ankita and Vikas expecting their first child have been going around for some time now. However, the couple has not made any official announcement till now.

For the unversed, Ankita made her relationship with the Bilaspur businessman public back in 2019. Two years later, on 14 December 2021, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

Ever since then, Ankita and Vikas have appeared on several reality shows together, including "Bigg Boss 17" and the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs".

At the moment, these two are seen together in the third season of "Laughter Chefs" after taking some time off from the show.

As they returned to the set, Ankita admitted through a social media post that coming back to the show feels like "homecoming".

