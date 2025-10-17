Ankita Lokhande recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” at Diwali bash

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande looked like a dream at the recent Diwali Bash hosted by her along with her husband, Vicky Jain, at a plush Mumbai hotel.

The Pavitra Rishta actress turned heads in a gorgeous lavender saree adorned with delicate gold embroidery, striking a lot of similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic look from the song "Chaand Chhupa Baadal Mein" from the iconic movie "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", released in 1999.

Ankita styled her saree with a heavily embellished blouse and diamond and pearl choker and sported soft wavy hair, making her glow. The actress complemented her look with subtle makeup, a tiny bindi, and a bright smile. Fans flooded social media comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and even called her Jasmine from Aladdin for her dreamy and royal appearance.

The star-studded Diwali bash saw several television and film celebrities in attendance. Actress Gauahar Khan Vicky's co-star from Fauji 2 arrived with her husband, Zaid Darbar, and was seen hugging Vicky. The evening was filled with laughter, music, and dance. Vicky Jain was seen dancing his heart out alongside comedian Krishna Abhishek.

Ankita was seen personally welcoming every guest at the party, ensuring the comfort of everybody. The couple's chemistry shone through as they were seen lighting diyas together in a picture shared by Ankita and Vicky on their social media accounts. Ankita captioned the beautiful photo as "Lighting up the night together". Ankita and Vicky are known for hosting lavish parties, throwing lavish parties every year.

Ever since they got married in 2021, the couple have been hosting lavish parties at various festivals. Every year, they host a lavish Holi party that is attended by the who's who of television.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021.

–IANS

rd/