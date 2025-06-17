Ankita Lokhande on Fauji 2: 'A project that celebrates real heroes'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Marking the 100th episode of their patriotic television series "Fauji 2", the makers launched the emotional album from the show- "Fauji 2.0".

Actress Ankita Lokhande's businessman husband, Vicky Jain made his acting debut with the show.

Talking about "Fauji 2", the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress said, “To be part of a project that celebrates real heroes, not just reel ones, is deeply humbling. Fauji 2 will always be special to me.”

Vicky added, “Being part of Fauji 2.0 gave me the opportunity to contribute to something that truly matters. It’s been an emotional and unforgettable journey.”

His co-star Gauahar Khan went on to share, “This album isn’t just music—it’s a living tribute. It keeps the memory of our soldiers alive through every word and frame.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the album launch as a chief guest.

“Sandeep is a dear friend of mine for the last 20 years. I’ve always supported newcomers—some even jokingly call me a casting director because I keep recommending new talent. In an industry where relationships come and go, Sandeep has always stayed true. This project reflects that same sincerity,” the 'The Family Man' actor revealed.

The album "Fauji 2.0" consisting of 10 songs has been crooned by some celebrated singers such as, Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kunal Ganjawala, Javed Ali, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Ravi Tripathi, Shahzad Ali, Jazim Sharma, Abdul Shaikh, Zaid Darbar and Pavneet Singh.

The “Bagheera" track from the album also marks the directorial debut of Zaid Darbar. Shedding light on his experience, he stated, “I always thought of myself as someone who would just feature in videos. But Sandeep sir saw something more—he saw a director in me. I’m grateful for this opportunity to express my vision through Bagheera.”

Pavneet Singh added, “I come from an army family, and this project is deeply personal. I’ve been struggling in the Punjab music and acting scene for six years, waiting for a chance. With Bagheera, I just poured my heart into it. Thank you, Sandeep sir, for believing in me.”

